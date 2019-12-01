Clarence O. "Scoots" Reynolds, 92 of Milford passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Survivors include two brothers, Everett "Buck" Reynolds and William "Bill" Reynolds (Lilly) and numerous nieces and nephews, including Sandra Ware (Earl), with whom he made his home in his later years. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2nd at 2:00 pm in New Hope Baptist Assembly, Tappahannock, with burial to follow in St. Stephens Baptist Church Cemetery, Central Point. The family will receive friends at the church, two prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to New Hope Baptist Assembly. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.