"Mickey" Geri Reynolds, loving fiancée, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and avid Mickey Mouse lover, passed away peacefully at UVA hospital on May 6, 2020. Mickey was born on May 20, 1954 in Fredericksburg, Virginia to loving parents Shirley Ann Burruss and Herman Gilbert Allen Jr. She was the oldest of two children. Mickey loved her family, friends, any child that crossed her path as if they were her own blood. She was always the first on board to plan all family functions from Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas or any special occasions. She always loved being surrounded by her family and friends. She will truly be missed by all that knew her. Mickey was preceded in death by her parents Shirley Williamson and Herman Allen Jr; several aunts and uncles; soon to be step-son Chad Ingram; and soon to be in-laws Palmer and Jewel Ingram. She is survived by fiancée Larry Ingram; children Ronnie Baker Jr (Donna), Karen Baker, Ray Reynolds Jr (Amanda); soon to be step-son Shawn; sister Patsy Staples (Wayne); a niece and nephew; 11 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. At this time there will be no funeral arrangements due to COVID-19. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.
