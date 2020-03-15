Gregory Allan Rhine, 43, of Colonial Beach passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was born on January 15, 1977 and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. He is survived by his parents, Joan C. and Kenneth G. Musgrove of Colonial Beach; two sisters, Wendy Gonzalez, and Melissa Self; one brother, Kenneth W. Musgrove (Samatha); two daughters, Sierria Haley, and Michaela Headley; two grandchildren, Baleigh, and Arionna; four aunts; five uncles; two brother-in-laws; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A very special thanks to Mike Rhine. Services will be private. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com