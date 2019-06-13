Johnnie Wilson Rice, 97, of King George, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Johnnie is survived by his wife of 18 years, Elaine Synan Rice; sisters Beckie Crawley, Verna West, and Ethel Hickman; daughters PJ Harrison (Ted), Donna Reedal (Steve), and Wendy Rice (Jeff Small); sons Tommy Rice and Ralph Moses (Diana); son-in-law Mert Sawdy; and step-children Shelia Strychowskyj (Pete), Joe Tate (Susan), and Crystal Boissonneault (Mike). A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg chapel. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Some Gave All Foundation, www.somegaveallfoundation.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.