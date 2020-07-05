Kathy L. Richards, age 65 of Spotsylvania, entered peacefully into her Lord Jesus Christ's arms, with her loving husband of 44 years by her side, on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Kathy bravely overcame cancer multiple times to fully enjoy family and retirement to the fullest. Kathy was born June 1, 1955 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she grew up an avid Detroit Tigers baseball fan and graduated from Northview High School in 1973. Upon marrying in 1976 and the birth of their first born in 1977, Kathy and her husband made roots in the Fredericksburg, Virginia area where they owned the Waterbeds of Virginia store in the 1980s. Among Kathy's hobbies were riding the Harley with her husband Jack, sun tanning at her pool, and shopping for the ones she loved. For over 26 years Kathy faithfully served the Lord through the fostering of nearly forty babies with Bethany Christian Services. Her passion for serving God's children and heart for adoption were a light to all who knew her. Kathy was very much loved by her family, who are incredibly proud of her, and will continue on her legacy of strength and service. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Jack Yonkers and is survived by her mother, Patricia Yonkers of Grand Rapids, Michigan; husband, Jack Richards of Spotsylvania; children, Robin Helder (Doug) of Lowell, Michigan, Jack Richards III (Angie) and Aaron Richards (Meghan), both of Spotsylvania; and siblings, Jacie Rex (Scott) of Irons, Michigan and John Yonkers II (Oksana) of Byron Center, Michigan. Kathy was loved by eight grandchildren, two who carry on her namesake. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Spotswood Baptist Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia from 10:00-11:00 AM. In lieu of flower or gifts, the family is asking donations be made to Choices Women's Center, which exists to hear, help, & offer hope to families seeking pregnancy options.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…