Dorothy Elkanahr Johnson Richardson, 93, died April 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Llewellyn Bentley Richardson, Sr., her parents Samuel E. Johnson and Clara F. Johnson, a sister and three brothers. She is survived by: her children, L. Bentley Richardson, Jr., (Carita), Geraldine Wade (Cabot), Kirk Richardson (Lorraine), and Marsha Richardson; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; her sisters Mary Rosehill Jones and Florence Richardson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitations will be 6:00-8:00 PM on May 10, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home, 111 South Main St., Bowling Green, VA, and 1:00-2:00 PM on May 11, 2019 at Rappahannock Indian Baptist Church, 5595 Bradley Farm Rd, Tappahannock, VA. The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on May 11. 2019 at the church. Memorial donations may be made to Rappahannock Indian Baptist Church, ATTN Wanda Fortune, 7201 Courthouse Rd., Spotsylvania, VA. 22551, Rappahannock Indian Tribe, 5036 Indian Neck Road, Indian Neck, VA 23145, Alzheimer's Foundation 2217 Princess Anne St. Fredericksburg VA 22401 or Mary Washington Hospice 2300 Fall Hill Ave. 401B Fredericksburg VA 22401. Special thanks to her loving caregivers at Harmony Square at Falls Run, Mary Washington Hospice, and friend and caregiver Faye Fortune. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.