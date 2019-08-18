Grover C. Richardson, 80, of Stafford County passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his home. Mr. Richardson was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Richardson was a member of The Elks, The Moose and Civitan. Survivors include his wife, Linda; children Daniel, David, Jason, and Joseph Richardson, Suzan Uhrig, Deborah Stacy, Chris Howard and Nikki Purks; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Virginia Pitts, Ben Carter and Francis Richardson; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.