Herbert L. Richardson, Jr., 83, of Spotsylvania County, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 peacefully at his home. Survivors include his children, Jeanne Adair, Michael Richardson, and Jim Richardson; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Richardson. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Medi Home Hospice Care, 125 Olde Greenwich Dr. #150, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 or to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, 3631 Lee Hill Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
