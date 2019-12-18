Dr. LaZalia Richardson, 71, of Spotsylvania passed away on December 12, 2019, at Mary Washington Hospital. LaZalia earned a Bachelor and a Master of Arts in English from the College of Wooster, and a Doctorate in English from UVA. Dr. Richardson taught at Germanna Community College, from which she retired as Professor of English after 32 years. She also taught at the Central State University, University of Mary Washington, and University of Virginia. LaZalia was a Deacon and Chairman of the Diaconate at Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site), where she also chaired the Board of Christian Education and taught Sunday School and various impactful courses. Dr. Richardson also played a strong behind-the-scenes role with The Partnership for Academic Excellence which her husband, Xavier Richardson, founded and has led since 1989, thereby enabling over 6,000 local students to attend college. LaZalia is survived by her husband, Xavier; three children, Tenéza Hadley (Jason) of New York City, Xavier Richardson (Audrey) of Spotsylvania, and Christiana Richardson of Washington, DC; three granddaughters, Isabel Hadley, Angelique Richardson, and Annalise Richardson; one grandson, Jaxon Hadley; and six brothers and two sisters. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg. The funeral will be held on Saturday, December 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Fredericksburg Baptist Church with viewing for one hour before the service. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to The Partnership for Academic Excellence, P.O Box 7052, Fredericksburg, VA 22404 or the LaZalia Richardson Scholarship Fund, Germanna Community College Foundation, P.O. Box 1430, Locust Grove, VA 22508. Online condolences may be made at albennettandsonfuneralhome.com.