David Ridderhof, 65, born January 20, 1955, in Norfolk, Virginia, passed away on February 20, 2020 after a brief, but hard fought, battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, David M. Ridderhof. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Corinne and Nic; his mother, Florence; sister, Edith; brothers, John (Laura) and Phillip (Amy); and nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, VA, and Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. He was successfully self-employed as a digital color retoucher. He will be remembered by many for his passion for politics, woodworking, the environment, the Dodgers, and VCU Basketball. A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can made to the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation, the Friends of the James River Park, and VCU Basketball.