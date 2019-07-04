January 26,1945 - June 4, 2019. "Ronnie" was in the Boy Scouts and graduated from Yorktown High. He played drums, saxophone and piano professionally with jazz combos and big bands including The Blue Flames and The Kingsmen. He attended Shenandoah Conservatory, George Mason and worked at the Pentagon as a Management Analyst. He enjoyed music, art, archery, rifles, photography, classic cars and american history. He was preceded in death by wife Annette J Leone, parents Lois Revercomb and Charles R Riddle and sister Mary E Allen. He is survived by his children Ronald Jeffrey Riddle, Tammy V Dahlquist, Timothy S Leone Riddle and grandchildren Lindsay Riddle Haggard, Tyler J Riddle, Jackson D Dahlquist, Atlantis M Riddle and Celeste A Riddle. Ronnie was cremated at Covenant Funeral Home. A private celebration of his life is planned for July.