Hazel Lucene (Story) Riedl, 99, of Fredericksburg, VA, went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 15, 2019, at Poets Walk, where she lived. Hazel was born August 5, 1919, to Alfred King Story and Elizabeth (Minter) Story in Macon, GA. She was predeceased by her husband Albert Fred Riedl Jr in 2010. She is survived by two sons, Albert Fred Riedl III (Marty); William Carl Riedl (Cynthia); daughter, Nancy Lucene (Riedl) Hutfless (Mike). She is also survived by six grandchildren; Jennifer Eaton (Matt), Laura Hutfless, Bill Riedl, David Riedl (Sophie), Thomas Riedl and Elizabeth Riedl and four great grandchildren. After graduating from Georgia State College for Women, she taught elementary school before marrying Al in 1944. They made their home in Buffalo, New York for 50 years. She was a very active mother, involved in PTA and President of the Youth Board at St Luke Lutheran Church. She was also President of the Ladies Guild and a Sunday school teacher at St Luke. In 1995, she and Al moved to Fredericksburg, VA, where she was active in many ministries at Resurrection Lutheran Church. In 2005, they moved to Chancellor's Village where she served on the Resident Board. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Resurrection Lutheran Church. Visitation will be at 2:00 pm and the memorial service at 3:00 pm. Interment will be private at Laurel Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Hazel Riedl to Resurrection Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 6170 Plank Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Online condolences may be made at laurelhillfuneralhome.com