JoAnne Elizabeth Riggins, age 84, of Thornburg, VA, was called home to heaven in the early morning hours of April 22, 2020 from her residence. Joanne was a woman of resilience and determination, who courageously fought renal failure for several years, only to succumb to a hemorrhagic stroke. She was known for kindness and generosity and made it a priority to always help those in need. JoAnne knew no stranger and was quick to strike up conversations with anyone. She had a unquenchable thirst for knowledge and loved to read, play Scrabble and complete crossword puzzles. JoAnne was also an animal lover who opened up her heart and home for any stray. JoAnne was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Riggins; her son, Charlie Hockett and her parents, Irene and Robert Faye. She is survived by her sister, Delores Rose; two sons and their wives, Chuck and Debbie Hockett and Cary and Bridget Hockett, and her daughter, Cindy Christopher and her husband, James. Three grandchildren, Crystal McCoy and her fiancé, John Dodson; Cara Ballard and her husband, Sean, and Charlie Hockett and his wife, Shelly; eight great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. A small service for immediate family will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, where she will be laid to rest aside her husband.
