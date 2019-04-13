Leroy Albert Riley, age 61, of Stafford, VA passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was born on August 15, 1957 in Fredericksburg, VA. He was preceded in death by his father, James Albert Riley. Survivors include his mother, Audrey Mae Riley of Stafford, VA; one daughter, Melissa Brigham; granddaughter Mia; brother, James Wesley Riley (Vickie) of Stafford, VA; two nephews, James Walter Riley and Joseph Robert Riley (Dana) both of Stafford, VA and several cousins. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and hospital staff for their care. Especially would like to thank his caregivers, Lil and Sue. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel, 186 Shelton Shop Rd., Stafford, VA where funeral services will be held at 2:00pm. Interment will follow at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonstafford.com