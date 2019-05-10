Edward Ripper, Sr., 78, of Stafford died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was born in Johnstown, PA to John and Ann Ripper. Mr. Ripper proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 to 1963. He was a devoted Catholic, loved spending time with his family, playing golf, and watching football. He will be missed by his loving family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Pua; his children, JoAnn Slaton and husband Ed, and Edward Ripper, Jr. and wife Lisa; his grandchildren, Eddie, Jacob, and Cody Slaton, Anthony, and Adam Ripper; his great granddaughter, Mabrey Slaton; his brother, Ronald Ripper and wife Anita; and his sister-in-law, Carol Ripper. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford. A funeral mass will be held at 12:30 pm on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. William of York Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hughes Home, 100 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonstafford.com