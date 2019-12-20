Manuel Rivera, Jr., "Manny", 55, formally of Fredericksburg passed away unexpectantly at home on December 17. He attended Caroline County Schools and graduated from James Monroe High School where he loved football, drama and music. He worked for Pepsi-Cola. Survivors include his mother, Barbara Henderson Rivera, sister Maria Bryan, and his loving daughters Samantha and Caira, three nieces and 2 nephews he loved so dearly. He was predeceased by his father, his grandparents, Annie Mae and Watson Henderson Jr. The family had a private viewing. Donations may be made to American heart Association at www.heart.org.