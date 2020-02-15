Carolyn L. Roach, 73, of Stafford County, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, February 13, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Carolyn worked in cosmetology for 54 years in Alexandria and Stafford. She owned and operated six beauty salons in retirement communities for the last 25 years. C&R Enterprise was owned and managed by Carolyn; she loved and took pride in the services they provided for the ladies and gentlemen of each salon. For the last 16 years she served the residents of The Fairfax in Lorton, making many friends and enjoying her work. Carolyn did not consider her work as a way of making a living but as a ministry. She served her Lord by serving others. She loved each resident and the girls who worked with her. Carolyn served her Lord faithfully for the last 33 years at Grove Baptist Church, Goldvein, VA. She was the head of The Ladies Ministry at Grove Baptist Church and whatever she did, she gave 100%. Carolyn organized banquets such as Mother/Daughter, church anniversaries, birthday celebrations, and many mission outreach ministries including, backpacks for Appalachian children, shoe boxes for Samaritan's Purse, and many other services. Survivors include Carolyn's husband, Pastor Ron Roach, they would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in March; daughter Stacey H. Tuckwiller (David); grandchildren Hannah, Noah, and Jacklyn, whom she was so proud of and loved so dearly; siblings Betty Taylor, Joe English, and Sharon Mullins (Jack); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Woodrow and Louise English. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 16 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 17 at Grove Baptist Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grove Baptist Church, 14260 Goldvein Rd., Goldvein VA, 22720. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.