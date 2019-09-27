Julian Roberson went to be with the Lord on September 16, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, while both of his parents served in the military. A graduate of Massaponax High School, he graduated from Germanna Community College and earned his Bachelors of Science degree from Bluefield College. He worked at PepsiCo. He served as a junior trustee at his church. He was also a member of Prospect Masonic Lodge #121. Julian is survived by his loving parents Anita Terrell Roberson and Thomas Roberson Jr.; grandmother, four aunts, and one uncle. He also leaves behind his life partner Adreka Bumbrey and her two children. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, at noon at Branch Fork Baptist Church, 6930 Stubbs Bridge Road, Spotsylvania, VA. Sign the guest book at www.albennettandsonfuneralhome.com.