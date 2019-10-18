Martha Jane Kendall Roberson, 86, of Stafford, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Lehmer M. Roberson; children Donald Roberson (Marli) of SC, James Barry Roberson (Kim) of Stafford, and Teresa Buchanan (Barry) of Stafford; grandchildren Shannon Curtis Howell of Colonial Beach, Ashley Phelps (Allen) of SC, Megan Canterbury (Michael) of Georgia, Robert Buchanan (Heather) of Bowling Green, and Kyle Roberson of Woodford; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers Clinton "Tuffy" Kendall of Locust Grove and Kirby Kendall of Falmouth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton R. Kendall and Martha Musselman Kendall. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 18 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.