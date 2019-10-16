Amanda Leigh Roberts (nee Quick) passed away on October 9, 2019, after a seven year battle with a malignant brain tumor. She was born in Hopewell, VA, and spent time in Pennsylvania and California before moving to Spotsylvania in 1989. She graduated from Chancellor High School in 1994. After obtaining double degrees in psychology and sociology from Brigham Young University, she returned to the area with her husband, Scott. She loved young people and volunteered with area elementary schools, and was active in the youth ministry of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Music was an important part of her life she devoted much of her time to boosting Chancellor High School's band and chorus programs. She leaves a legacy of kindness and strength to those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband and five children; her parents, two sisters, and her brother, and their spouses; and 14 nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on October 20, 2019 at 5:30 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1710 Bragg Rd., Fredericksburg VA 22407. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Chancellor High School Band Parent Association at www.chancellorband.org. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.