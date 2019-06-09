Connor Alan Roberts, 26, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his home. Connor was born and raised in Fredericksburg, and he developed an avid interest and appreciation of history. The Civil War was of particular interest, and he enjoyed metal detecting and learning more about the rich history of the area. Connor was also a talented artist and painter. He enjoyed creating works for friends and family and participated in local art displays. Connor used his art to create a fundraiser for a close friend. Connor enjoyed fishing and spending time at Lake Chateaugay in upstate N.Y. with his grandfather, Roger Wellington during family vacations. He is survived by his parents, Stephen and Allison (Parker) Roberts; his siblings, Nico and Braden; his paternal grandfather, William Roberts and his wife Madeline; and his maternal grandmother, Bonita Wellington. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg chapel. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service where friends will be welcome to speak and share stories. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.