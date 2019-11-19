Rowan Joseph Roberts, a very loved, happy and giggly baby boy, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. Survivors include his parents, Hannah and Jesse Roberts, and his three sisters, Maiya Branham, Jessica Kelly-Roberts, and Laiyla Roberts. He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, William Joseph Jenkins Jr. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.