Cleveland Mack Robeson, 64, of Greer, SC, formerly of Ruther Glen died Tue., Apr. 2, 2019. He was a former member of Rehoboth UMC and Wright's Chapel UMC, where he formed the "Lumberjacks". He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Lyn Robeson. Survivors include his children, Theresa Borys (Mike) and Edward Robeson; six grandchildren, Christopher Robeson, Kevin Graham, Nathan and Michael Borys, Tyler Morris and Megan Grissom; two sisters, Brenda Lugmayer and Lorraine Audrey Richards; and his 2nd love, Lynn Cornwell. He was preceded in death by his siblings, James Harris Robeson and Laura Heinbuck. A visitation will be held 6-8 PM Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. A funeral service will be held 1 PM Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 at Wright's Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Charles Tillapaugh officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Lumberjacks" at Wright's Chapel UMC, P. O. Box 193, Ladysmith, VA. 22501. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.
