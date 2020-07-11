Carlotta N. Robey, age 77, of Stafford, VA passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Mary Washington Hospital. She was born on February 6, 1943 in Isleta, NM the daughter of the late Anthony and Prudencia (Jiron) Padilla. Her husband, Richard H. Robey, and son Michael Robey preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Harrison and husband Gary of Greenville, North Carolina; two sons, Marvin Robey and wife Anja of Phoenix, AZ and Matthew Robey and wife Melissa of Ruther Glen, VA; one sister, Mary Balenquah of Isleta, NM; one brother, Mike Jiron of Isleta, NM; five grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, 1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. William of York Catholic Church, 3130 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Stafford, VA. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com