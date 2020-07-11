Carlotta N. Robey, age 77, of Stafford, VA passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Mary Washington Hospital. She was born on February 6, 1943 in Isleta, NM the daughter of the late Anthony and Prudencia (Jiron) Padilla. Her husband, Richard H. Robey, and son Michael Robey preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Harrison and husband Gary of Greenville, North Carolina; two sons, Marvin Robey and wife Anja of Phoenix, AZ and Matthew Robey and wife Melissa of Ruther Glen, VA; one sister, Mary Balenquah of Isleta, NM; one brother, Mike Jiron of Isleta, NM; five grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, 1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. William of York Catholic Church, 3130 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Stafford, VA. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…