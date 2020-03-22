Clara Elizabeth Robinette, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 20, 2020. Clara was born and raised in Tolley Town, West Virginia, and spent the last 25 years at Colonial Beach, Virginia near her family. Clara is survived by her two children, Mary Mendenhall and Tommy Robinette, both of Colonial Beach. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Coy Edward Robinette. They were both members of Colonial Beach United Methodist Church. Clara was also preceded in death by her father and mother, Charles and Vera O'Dell Addison. She was the oldest of seven children, and is survived by her youngest sister, Mildred King of Surfside Beach, South Carolina. Her other siblings who have all gone before her are her brother Lenear Addison, and sisters Ruby Cochran, Viola Meadows, Estella Reed, and Lamona Woods. She has three grandchildren Tom Robinette II (Brandy), Woody Perry (Amie), and April Crook (Joe), and four great-grandchildren Savannah Perry, Grayson Perry (Grace), Lexi and Angel Crook. Clara's grandchildren were her jewels. Clara loved her family, friends, and church. She has left a wonderful legacy of a life dedicated to serving others. She loved birthdays, baking, sewing, gardening, bird watching, and her "little dog." Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Clara's funeral will be private. She will be interred at Historyland Memorial Park in King George. Donations in her memory may be made to her beloved church, Colonial Beach United Methodist, P.O. Box 189, Colonial Beach, VA 22443. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
