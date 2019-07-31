Michael Anthony Roddy, 76, of Lake of the Woods, Locust Grove, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Mike was born December 29, 1942, and was raised in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Mike's family moved to northern Virginia when he was a teenager, and he graduated from Falls Church High School. After working for a time as an inspector for the Virginia Department of Transportation, Mike found his true calling in the car business, first in sales, then as a sales manager by 1976, and not long after, as general manager. For many people who knew him, Mike's knowledge of and advice about cars were defining traits about him. Mike moved to Winchester, Virginia, to be the general manager of a dealership to help out a friend. He had originally committed to two years, but ended up staying for ten because he loved the job and the people. Mike's love of people was another defining characteristic of his, as well as his ability to walk into a room of strangers and walk out with a handful of new friends. One of Mike's great passions was the game of golf. As a member of Chantilly Golf Club, Mike was a regular on the golf course, and tellingly, at least three of Mike's homes were located on or within a stone's throw of a golf course. His golf handicap remained in the low single digits well into his sixties. Mike and his wife, Carole Jean Roddy, retired to Lake of the Woods in 2002. Mike and Carole Roddy were passionate supporters of the Orange County Free Clinic and heavily involved in the Mission of Mercy dental clinic events. Mike and his wife Carol Mayer continued their involvement with the Free Clinic after the loss of Carole Jean Roddy. Mike was preceded in death by his second wife Carole Jean Roddy, his parents, John and Helena Roddy, and his brother, John Roddy. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Mayer; his sister, Patricia DuVal of Beaconsfield, Quebec, Canada; his sons by his first wife, Anthony William Roddy (Carole) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Paul Thomas Roddy (Christy) of Birmingham, Alabama; step-son, Marc Sukenick (Nicole) of Hampton, VA; granddaughters, Charlotte and Claire Roddy; and step-grandsons, Alexander and Benjamin Sukenick. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, Virginia. A reception will be held at the Lake of the Woods Clubhouse following the service. In lieu of flowers, please honor Mike with a donation to the Orange County Free Clinic, 13296-A Madison Highway, Orange, Virginia 22960. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.