Susan Denise Rodenski, 70, of the White Oak area in Stafford County, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Susan graduated from Stafford High School and attended Ferrum College. She is survived by her husband, Robert W. "Ski" Rodenski; daughters Tamatha Rodenski-Callender and Monica Rodenski-Drummond (Steven); grandchildren Amanda Callender-Watters (James) and Anthony J. Whipkey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul C. and Edna Ringgolds Sullivan. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A private family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28 in Quantico National Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.