Muriel J. Rodgers, 90, of Stafford County passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. Mrs. Rodgers was a member of Falmouth Baptist Church. She retired from the Stafford County Public School system. Survivors include her son, Stephen Rodgers (Susan); daughter, Karen Anderson (Mark); granddaughter, Katelyn DeGeorge (Russell); brother, Madison Jefferson; and several nieces and nephews. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends an hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Falmouth Baptist Church, 302 Colonial Ave., Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.