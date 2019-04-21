Rachel D. Musselman Rodgers, 95, of Stafford County went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2019. Mrs. Rodgers was a member of Ramoth Baptist Church and active in many positions such as church secretary, Sunbeam leader, assistant Sunday School teacher for junior girls, Vacation Bible School worker, member of the bereavement team and serving Baptist men's Monday night dinners. She was Grandmother of the Year for Stafford Parks and Rec. in 2002. Mrs. Rodgers retired from Fort Belvoir as an Accounting Technician after working for 30 years. Survivors include her son, Upton M. Fairfax, Jr.; grandson Todd (Debbie); great-grandson Evan Fairfax; sister Shelva Young (Russell); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Hugh Musselman; husband Clarence "Ed" Rodgers; brother John Musselman; and sisters Lucille Musselman, Beatrice Smith, Betty Lafollette and Hazel Wine. A service will be held at noon on Tuesday, April 23 at Ramoth Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.