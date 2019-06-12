Fredrick Charles "Fred" Roessing, 79, of Triangle passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Fred was born in Altoona, Pa. where most of his family still resides. He joined the Marines and remained in Virginia where he built a life with his family. He was a firefighter, police officer, and fire extinguisher technician. Among many other careers, Fred was known as a hard worker and diligent in all aspects of his life and continued to work and fight through stage four cancer under hospice care. Survivors include his wife, Judy; his three daughters, Melissa, Donna and Brenda; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Barbara of Florida; and brother David of Altoona, Pa. Fred was extremely loved by his family and friends and touched many lives in his 79 years. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 14 at Covenant Funeral Service Stafford. There will be a service at 2 p.m. June 15 at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life service will be held following the service at 4 p.m. at Mickey Finn Detachment Marine, 18736 Fuller Heights Rd., Triangle, VA 22172. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions sent to Fred's home address, 18250 Oakdale Dr. Triangle, VA 22172, for the Celebration of Life ceremony. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.