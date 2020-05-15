Johnathan Rogers, (Age 29), of Orlando, FL., died on February, 27, 2020 due to a vehicular hit and run. He is the loving son of Teresa Meggs, devoted brother of Crystal Rose Olivo and Raymond Thomas, cherished uncle of Haven, River Rose, Alyssa Rae, Melody and Loudon. He is also survived by his grandmother Sandra Meggs and step-father James R. Rogers. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, David H. Meggs. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA 22553 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org. Online condolences and fond memories of Johnathan may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
