Kathleen Elizabeth Roles, 87, passed away peacefully May 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was born in October 1932 in Stafford, to Newman and Mamie Abel. At the young age of 17, she married the love of her life, Clarence Francis Roles who preceded her in death in 1986. She was a proud native of Stafford where she spent the majority of her life until moving to Spotsylvania in 2005. Kathleen was a strong-willed woman of deep faith and she truly loved God and her family as well as her flowers and birds. She was also a firm believer of "working hard". She loved to crochet, make homemade candies and cakes and tend to her flowers. She loved dancing and bluegrass music. During her career she was a salesclerk at the old downtown Fredericksburg Montgomery Ward and a nurse's aide at Brookwood Nursing Home in Stafford. Her passion was working at the Nursing Home where she loved to take care of the elderly. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and especially loved her role as Grandmother. She had a feisty personality and always had a knack for telling it like it is. She always told you the truth even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. Kathleen is survived by her two daughters, Rachel L. Craft and Darlene E. Roles of Reston, VA and her beloved granddaughter Jacki Hendricks (Kory) of Sterling, VA. She is also survived by her sister, Darlene Gearhart (Dave) of Locust Grove, VA. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Leslie Abel and sister, Doris Jean Hemingway. She will be forever remembered by her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. The family would like to thank Arbor Terrace Sudley Manor in Manassas and VITAS Healthcare for their outstanding support during this difficult time. Due to the limitations created by the Coronavirus, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regester Chapel UMC, 85 Bells Hill Road, Stafford, 22554 where she was a lifelong member or the SPCA of Fredericksburg, 10819 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.