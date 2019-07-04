Carrie L. Rollins 85 of Milford, Va, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 01, 2019. A viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m.on Friday July 05 ,2019 at C.W.Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. 16476 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green,Va. 22427. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday July 6, 2019 at St. Stephens Baptist Church, 29436 Sparta Road, Milford,Virginia 22514, with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolence may be submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com