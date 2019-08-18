Ruby Ann Rollins, 81, of Bowling Green passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; parents Clyde and Lorraine Beazley; and brothers Alfred, Cleveland, Floyd, and Roger. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Ward and Carolyn Boutchyard; five grandchildren, Dakota, Dylan, Samantha, Nicole, and David; nine great grandchildren; brothers Clyde, Billy and Jerry; and very special friend Joe Pitts. Ruby was loved by many and will be greatly missed. memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 24th, at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green, officiated by Tommy Satterwhite. Family and friends will be received from 10 - 11 am. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association in the hope of helping others. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.