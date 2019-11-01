Bertha Holt Romagnoli, 84, of Fredericksburg, departed this life on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Bertha was born in Portsmouth, NH to Shirley Holt II and Althea Holt, she was a wonderful sister to her three brothers, Shirly III, Richard, and Robert. After graduating from Traip Academy, Bertha married her beloved husband, Richard Romagnoli, with whom she enjoyed 60 beautiful years of marriage. Bertha had the voice of an angel which could be heard in whatever congregation she served. She was a faithful woman of God and a longtime parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church in Fredericksburg. She and her late husband Richard loved to cook Italian food. Family and friends alike benefited from old world family recipes, a tradition they proudly passed on to the next generations. Bertha loved Jazzercise with the girls and ran a successful business for decades, even up to the days before her passing. She is survived by her brothers, Richard Holt (Anita) of Portsmouth, NH. And Bob Holt (Debbie) of Kingsland, GA and her children, Gina Gracik (Ron) of Petersburg, Richard Romagnoli Jr. (Jean) of Humble, TX, Maria Romagnoli of Fredericksburg, and Chris Romagnoli (Angie), of Bowling Green. She also enjoyed the blessings of nine grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren. Bertha was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Romagnoli; her daughter, Lisa Thacker of Rome, GA.; and her brother, Shirley Holt III of Portsmouth, NH. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 4 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH. 45250-0301. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com