Cathleen Ann Romine, 68, of Spotsylvania, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 unexpectedly at home. Cathy devoted her life to her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her husband, kids, and grandchildren, and her greatest gift was her eternal optimism, love and happiness that she so freely shared with us all. Cathy was raised in Livingston, NJ. She graduated from Marietta College, Ohio in 1973. She married her devoted husband, John, also in 1973. They spent their early marriage in Ohio and then Kentucky, finally settling in Virginia. Cathy spent many years teaching preschool and enjoyed working as a guide at Belmont. Her later professional years were spent as the Office Manager at the James Monroe Museum, retiring in 2013, where she made many lifelong friends. She loved traveling, British comedies, reading, and playing with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Survivors include her husband John Romine; children Megan Hodge (Tim), Kelly Traywick (Zack); grandchildren Ethan Hodge, Collin Hodge, Jackson Hodge, James Traywick and Claire Traywick; siblings Charles Reilly Jr., Patricia Reilly, Robert Reilly and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Virginia Reilly. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. The family requests that if you have memories, photographs or video messages you would like to share, please email to cathyromine.memories@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made in Cathy's honor to the James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or the Fredericksburg SPCA, 10819 Courthouse Rd Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
