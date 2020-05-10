On May 6, 2020, after 15 years of suffering, Nancy Ronckovitz, 79, of Fredericksburg no longer had to endure the insults and indignities of Alzheimer's. Nancy was an executive secretary for a major accounting firm in New York City and after moving to Virginia, she continued to pursue her passion for secretarial work at the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. It is there where she proudly served her community on the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Board. Nancy enjoyed hobbies such as water aerobics, bowling, and reading. She was a member of St. Mary's Council of Catholic Women. Survivors include her husband, Edward Ronckovitz; her children, Daniel Ronckovitz (Larissa), Katherine Ronckovitz (Sam); her grandchildren, Corinne and Nicolas Ronckovitz, and Yasmine and Yousef Hasan; her siblings, Ginny Rutkowski (Andrew), Cindy Martin (Billy), and Tom Nolan; sister-in-law Florence Dewey; and several nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Gladys Nolan. A service will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church at a later date and time. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Nancy's memory. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

