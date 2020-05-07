Jennifer Nicole Rorrer, 31, died Friday, April 24th, 2020. Jennifer is survived by her son, Jonathan Curry Jr, 15 years old. Parents Michelle & Pete Sullivan and three sisters Jessica Nicole, Jocelyn Nicole, & Justine Nicole and brother Hunter. Grandparents Jackie Dorfler, David Cogar, Ronald Dorfler, Faye Rorrer and great grandparent Evelyn Dorfler. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jennifers loving, and fun personality will be greatly missed. She had a passion for music and loved to sing. Private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations to her son Jonathan Curry Jr. for his education c/o Michelle Sullivan BB&T 375 Chatham Heights Rd, Fredericksburg, Va. 22405

