Albert James "Jim" Rose, (Age 75), of Orange County, Virginia, died on Friday, November, 1, 2019 at his home. Loving husband of Vicki Anne Rose; devoted brother of Ronald L. (Carol P.) Rose, of Chandler, AZ, Aundra J. Clark, of Fredericksburg, VA, and cherished son-in-law of JoAnne Schwelm, of Locust Grove, VA. He is also survived by two nieces, Tammy Boyle, of Fredericksburg, VA and Lisa Culbertson, of Burke, VA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leanna E. and LeRoy W. Rose. He was a graduate of Waynesburg High School class of 1961. Relatives and friends are invited to Jim's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 12 PM until time of Funeral Service at 1 PM. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences and fond memories of Jim may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com