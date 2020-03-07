Dollie Baldwin Rose, 88, of Fredericksburg, passed away on March 4, 2020 at Poet's Walk in Fredericksburg. She was born on February 4, 1932, in Davy, WV to the late Thomas and Nellie Baldwin. Dollie met her husband, Emerald Rose (deceased), at a square dance in Davy, WV, and from that point on they were together and married for 69 years. They moved to Virginia and lived in Alexandria, Stafford and Fredericksburg. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and homemaker. Her passions during her life were faith, her love for her husband and family, and being kind to all people. Dollie also loved music and loved to sing; she especially loved to sing hymns and was a member of her church choir. She also loved to read, work in her flower garden, and crochet. Dollie always had a beautiful garden of flowers and was especially fond of roses! She put her heart and soul into family and her faith, was a loving human being, and an example for all to follow. Dollie always greeted everyone with a loving smile, kindness, and acceptance. All that knew her could not help but love her because she represented the very best of us all. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed but will always remain in the hearts of her family and friends. Survived include her three daughters and one son, Emeral Zelman (Stan), Sandi Davenport (Joe), Brenda Knight (Steve), and Randy Rose (Allison); her sister, Billie Sue Mitchen; and a combination of 27 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 9 at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the local Alzheimer's disease Organization in Dollie's honor. Thank you to the staffs and friends of Poet's Walk and MWH Hospice for her care and thank you for everything you do to take care of those who can no longer take care of themselves. God bless you. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.