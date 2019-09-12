Virginia Edwards Rosser, 85, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her home. Virginia was born on November 8, 1933 to the late DeWitt Talmage Edwards and Edna Vernal Edwards. She was an avid golfer and won many club championships in her career. Survivors include her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 64 years, Jerry Lee Rosser; daughters Debbie Crickenberger (Richard), Donna Bonacorsi (Floyd), and Dianne Baker; grandchildren Tara Robinson, Ashley Bowles (Jason), Justin and Jeremy Bonacorsi, and T.W. and Leland Baker; great-grandchildren Makenzie and Isabelle Robinson, Liam, Reese, and Noah Bowles; and a sister-in-law Arlene Edwards; and nephew Bob Edwards (Melanie). She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Gordon Edwards; as well as a great-grandchild Wyatt Bowles. A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 14 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd. Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232 or The Monroe Carrell, Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, c/o NICU, 3322 West End Ave, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.