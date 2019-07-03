David Allen "Hook" Rouse, 69, of Partlow passed peacefully with family and friends after a long battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Patrick and Dell Rouse and he had a great passion for family, friends, old cars and antiques. He was a Master Plumber and owned Rouse's Plumbing. He is survived by two daughters, Melissa Auten (James) and Shelley Bennett (Steve); two sisters, Florence Baxter (Willie) and Shirley Stanley (Edward); a brother, Roger Rouse (Juanita); three grandchildren, Zaine and Katelyn Bennett and Miles Auten; and numerous close nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4-8 PM Fri., July 5, 2019 at Waller's Baptist Church, Partlow, VA. A memorial service will be held 10:00 AM Sat., July 6, 2019 at Waller's Baptist Church. The family asked if you own an antique vehicle to please drive it to honor "Hook". The family also request memorial contributions may be made to Waller's Baptist Church or consider a plant so it can be planted in "Hook's" memory. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.