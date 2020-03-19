Susan Charlotte Row, 63, of Spotsylvania County passed away suddenly Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home. Charlotte, a graduate of Spotsylvania HS had been a radio dispatcher for the Fredericksburg Police Department and was employed for a number of years with the US Department of Agriculture until her retirement. Charlotte enjoyed music of the 60's & 70's themed cruises, travel, karaoke, puzzles and game shows. Survivors include her husband Bruce Callahan; sisters, Helen Mullins (Mike), Hannah Massey (Jeff); and brother, Samuel George Row (Janice). A private graveside service will be held for Charlotte at Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Spotsylvania, where she was a lifetime member. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to SECA 8812 Courthouse Rd, Spotsylvania, VA 22553 or Shady Grove United Methodist Church Box 1718 Spotsylvania, VA 22553. An online guestbook and obituary are on johnsoncares.com.