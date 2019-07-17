Curtis Eugene Roy, 63, of Supply, VA passed away on July 13, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, five brothers, Michael Johnson, Irving Roy, Leon Roy, Edward Roy, and Sherman Roy; and one sister, Margo Roy Keeles. Visitation will be held at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Port Royal, on Friday, July 19 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The funeral service will be Saturday, July 20 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Supply, at 2:00 PM. Remains can be viewed one hour prior to the service. Guestbook available at brooksfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to The Laurels of Bon Air (Earmarked for the Residents' activities) or the American Cancer Society in memory of Curtis.