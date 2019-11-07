Terry Lee Rudolph, 77, of Stafford went home to be with the Lord our Savior Jesus Christ Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Terry was born in Louisville, Kentucky on September 18, 1942 to Fred and Julia Rudolph. Terry was a member of Mt. Ararat Baptist Church for over 30 years. He served faithfully in a variety of ministries, including being a Deacon, a Sunday school teacher, home group leader, Bible study teacher and the prayer ministry. Terry was a fervent worshipper and loved to sing God's praises. Terry retired from the FBI as a Special Agent in 1996 with 24 years of service. He served as an investigator, forensic scientist and an instructor at the FBI Academy in Quantico. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Eileen Marshall Rudolph. They are together again. Terry is survived by his three children, Heidi Fitzgerald (Joseph) of Suffield, Connecticut, Greta Kratowicz (Jeffrey) of Stafford, Virginia and Eric Rudolph of Stafford, Virginia. Terry and Eileen had five grandchildren, Connor and Brendan Fitzgerald and Owen, Danielle, and Michael Kratowicz. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 on Friday, November 8th at the Covenant Funeral Service at 1310 Courthouse Road, Stafford, Virginia 22554 Funeral to be held noon, Nov. 9th with burial to follow at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church 1112 Garrisonville Rd., Stafford, Va 22556.