Cynthia L. Rumbaugh, 59, of Stafford, VA, formerly of Waynesboro, PA went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020 after a very courageous and difficult five-year battle with colon cancer.She was born May 19, 1960 in Waynesboro, PA to Ronald and Joyce (Honodel) Eyler. She graduated from Waynesboro Senior High School in 1978. Cindy and her husband Paul of 35 years were married August 4, 1984 in Waynesboro. She was a devout Air Force wife, moving eight times in 21 years, living in Georgia, Texas, California, North Dakota, Nebraska before finally settling in Virginia. Cindy was active in the Officers' Wives Club and served as President at Vandenberg AFB, CA. She was a life-long member of Salem Church in Waynesboro. Cindy enjoyed West Virginia University Mountaineer football, basketball, the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Redskins and the San Antonio Spurs. She loved bowling and traveling to her husband's tournaments where she literally had 100s' of friends. Cindy especially loved Christmas and decorating her entire house with multiple trees and teddy bears and celebrating her birthday with family and friends. She was an inspiration to many with her infectious smile she maintained throughout her battle. Cindy also loved her two black cocker spaniels, Smokey and Onyx, who she met again at the Rainbow Bridge.She is survived by her husband, Paul L. Rumbaugh II; parents Ronald and Joyce Eyler; sister Laura (Eric) Von Hillebrandt, Hephzibah, GA; brother David, Cascade, MD; sister Marilyn (Mike) Barkdoll, Waynesboro; mother-in-law Linda Rumbaugh, Cascade; brothers-in-law Daniel Rumbaugh, Cascade and Larry Rowland, Rouzerville, PA; an aunt, Jean Kahl, Waynesboro; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews.Cindy was preceded in death by sisters-in-law Shanda (Harty) Eyler and Melissa (Rumbaugh) Rowland and an uncle Rob Honodel.Due to the corona virus, a private visitation will be held and a graveside service will be at Harbaugh Cemetary at 14269 Harbaugh Valley Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268, Pastor Lin Smalec will officiate.Mrs. Rumbaugh's family would like to thank the entire staff of Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg (VA) for their compassionate care and especially her doctor, Matthew Whitehurst and nurses Melissa Williams and Brittany Westpahl.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Cindy's honor to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38105 or Oldies But Goodies (OBG) Cocker Rescue, 4400 Walsh Street, Chevy Chase, MD 20815.Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, PA.Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
