Phyllis White Rupprecht, 78, of Stafford County, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Survivors include her children, Wesley Edward Rupprecht and Victoria Ann Rupprecht; grandson Joseph Edward Rupprecht; siblings Linda Patterson, Elbert Jones, and Tom Jones; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and an extended work family she built during her career at Primerica. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Lacy and Edith Hensley White. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 22 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 23 in the funeral home Chapel. Interment will be at a later date in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
