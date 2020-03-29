William Edward "Billy" Rupprecht William Rupprecht, 78, of Stafford County passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Carriage Hill Nursing Home. Billy was a U.S. Army Veteran, a lifetime member of the NRA, and a member of the Masons. His greatest passion in life was playing music. Billy was a long time local musician for over 60 years. Survivors include his children, Victoria and Wes; his grandson, Joseph; his sister, Peggy Stone; and cousins. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens. A future memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com