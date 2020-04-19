Carroll Kemp Rush, Jr. (87) Beloved father and grandfather, longtime resident of Alexandria and Colonial Beach, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, after a valiant, years-long battle with complications from dementia. Mr. Rush was born on November 17, 1932, in Alexandria, Virginia, to Carroll K. Rush, Sr., and Mae Devine Rush. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Shirley Rush. He is survived by a sister, Janet Clark of Fredericksburg; his sons, John (Leslie) of Chester, VA, Alan (Sharon) of Spotsylvania, VA, and Brian (Laura) of Alexandria, VA; step-son, Ken Murrell (Mary) of Manassas, VA; 13 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his faithful aide/caregiver Joyce Scott. The family wishes to express sincere thanks and appreciation to Joyce for the loving care, comfort and companionship she gave Mr. Rush in his final years. Mr. Rush was a Navy veteran, and in 1966 established Rush Companies, a family-owned business that still thrives today on Franconia Road in Alexandria. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather, successful businessman, generous supporter of his local community, loyal friend, innovative handyman/tinkerer, and he had a special place in his heart for his many pet cats. His sweet smile and the twinkle in his eyes will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Capital Caring of Fredericksburg. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
