Shirley A. Rush, 76, of Colonial Beach has passed on to join her Savoir, Jesus Christ, and the loved ones who went before her on April 16, 2019. Born in Frederick, Maryland, she spent most of her young life in England and Germany with her serviceman father. Her career was varied and interesting and took her to many locales and states. Her love of travel was only surpassed by her love of husband, family, friends and her beloved pets. She is survived by her husband, Carroll; her sisters, Elizabeth Montoya of Wichita, Kansas, and Catherine Jean Dean of Marshall County, Mississippi; several nieces and nephews, as well as her husband's sons, John (Leslie), Alan (Sharon), and Brian (Laura); and his step-son, Ken Murrell; additional family in Frederick, Maryland; and her dear friends, fellow Artists and Guild members of Colonial Beach. With Carroll she enjoyed time with 13 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, James Anthony. Being an avid artist and owner of "Visions by Shirl" in Colonial Beach, her love of the community and circle of friends never wavered. A memorial service will be held in Colonial Beach at a date to be announced. Any donations may be sent to a local "Animal Welfare League" or "Pet finders".